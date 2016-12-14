How to drive in fog

The recent string of foggy mornings around Manatee has made driving a more difficult task. The numbers don’t lie: according to a study from AAA looking at fog-related crashes from 1990-2012, Florida had the third highest amount, behind California and Texas. The Florida Highway Patrol gave some tips on how to drive safely in lower visibility.
- Drive with headlights on low beam. Light expands in fog and high beams make it more difficult to see.
- Drive slowly. FHP says fog creates a visual illusion to make it seem that you’re driving more slowly than you actually are.
- Keep an eye out for parked or slow cars. Opening your window to listen to traffic may help.
- Use wipers and defoggers. The low visibility may be caused by moisture on the windshield.
- Use the right edge of the road as a guide.
- Be patient. Avoid changing lanes and be sure to use brakes and turn signals early.
- Don’t stop on a busy road. If necessary, pull off to the side of the road and only then use hazard lights.
Comments