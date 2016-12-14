Traffic

December 14, 2016 6:54 AM

How to drive in fog

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Manatee

The recent string of foggy mornings around Manatee has made driving a more difficult task. The numbers don’t lie: according to a study from AAA looking at fog-related crashes from 1990-2012, Florida had the third highest amount, behind California and Texas. The Florida Highway Patrol gave some tips on how to drive safely in lower visibility.

  • Drive with headlights on low beam. Light expands in fog and high beams make it more difficult to see.
  • Drive slowly. FHP says fog creates a visual illusion to make it seem that you’re driving more slowly than you actually are.
  • Keep an eye out for parked or slow cars. Opening your window to listen to traffic may help.
  • Use wipers and defoggers. The low visibility may be caused by moisture on the windshield.
  • Use the right edge of the road as a guide.
  • Be patient. Avoid changing lanes and be sure to use brakes and turn signals early.
  • Don’t stop on a busy road. If necessary, pull off to the side of the road and only then use hazard lights.

Related content

Traffic

Comments

Videos

Honoring the Badge serves record number of children

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos