December 13, 2016 9:12 AM

All I-75 lanes clear after tanker overturned

By Hannah Morse

All Interstate 75 lanes have reopened after a fuel tanker overturned late Monday.

Northbound and southbound lanes had been closed for around nine hours as crews worked to clean up the 8,500 gallons of petrol spilled and clear the tanker from the road.

Traffic had been rerouted through State Road 70 and U.S. 301 through the night and early morning.

Around 10:40 p.m., a fuel tanker overturned near mile marker 214. Two other passenger cars were involved, according to FHP trooper Ken Watson.

The crash is still under investigation.

