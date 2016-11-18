Traffic

November 18, 2016 8:18 AM

Skyway crash backs up traffic headed to St. Pete

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Pinellas

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a car crash with a roadblock on northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge early Friday.

The crash was reported at 6:52 a.m. and the right lane is blocked on the bridge.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Traffic

Comments

Videos

Trump White House: Who's in and who's out?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos