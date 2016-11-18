Skyway crash backs up traffic headed to St. Pete

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a car crash with a roadblock on northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge early Friday.
The crash was reported at 6:52 a.m. and the right lane is blocked on the bridge.
Crash at the top of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge slowing northbound bridge traffic out of Manatee County. https://t.co/kGhMta6Qv2— Bay News 9 (@BN9) November 18, 2016
Camera on 275 NB in #Manatee, near US19 shows how far the backup goes from Skyway crash. pic.twitter.com/23X6Y6ON1C— FOX 13 Traffic (@Fox13Traffic) November 18, 2016
Update: Here's a pic of the #Skyway crash. Only inside lane getting thru. 35 min to cross now #Pinellas #Manatee pic.twitter.com/RL9mGZvgRA— Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) November 18, 2016
