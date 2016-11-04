What you need to know: traffic on Nov. 4

Here’s what the Florida Highway Patrol is reporting this morning.
- A car crash was reported on 14th Street West south of 51st Ave Drive West at 7:06 a.m.
- A car crash was reported at the intersection of Cortez Road West and 37th Street West at 6:55 a.m. A roadblock is in the right lane on westbound Cortez.
- A car crash was reported at 6:37 a.m. on southbound U.S. 301 at the State Road 618 toll in Tampa.
- A car crash was reported on westbound I-4 at mile marker 1 in Tampa at 6:35 a.m.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
