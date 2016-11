0:18 Braden River QB Louis Colosimo discusses recent passing success Pause

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites

0:58 Vice President Joe Biden encourages Floridians to vote

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

2:00 Sarasota County Sheriff's Office conducted a warrant sweep for National Family Violence Apprehension Detail

0:49 Bob Buckhorn fires up Tampa crowd before Joe Biden speaks

1:57 Trump and Clinton both tweet that the other is 'unfit to be president' -- Election Rewind

1:52 Boyfriend shocks clerk by proposing to her in KC courtroom, and the judge plays along

0:37 Aerial footage of fire from pipeline explosion in Alabama

1:27 Puppies, prisoners help each other with new program