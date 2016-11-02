What you need to know: traffic on Nov. 2

Here’s what the Florida Highway Patrol is reporting for Wednesday.
- A car crash reported at 5:36 a.m. in Sarasota at Proctor Road and South Tamiami Trail has a reported roadblock on Southbound U.S.41.
- A car crash with injuries was reported at 6:28 a.m. at Desoto Road and North Washington Boulevard in Sarasota.
- A car crash was reported on northbound I-75 at mile marker 26 in St. Petersburg at 6:17 a.m.
- Two accidents were reported within minutes of each other on I-275 in Hillsborough. A hit-and-run crash was reported in southbound lanes at North Himes Avenue was reported at 6:36 a.m. The other was a car crash with a road block at 6:49 a.m. in northbound lanes at mile marker 39.
This story will be updated.
