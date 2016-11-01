Traffic

November 1, 2016 7:08 AM

What you need to know: traffic on Nov. 1

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Manatee

Here’s what the Florida Highway Patrol is reporting this morning.

  • A car crash with a roadblock was reported at 6:02 a.m. at 16505 State Road 64 East. The roadway is now clear.
  • A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:54 a.m. at the intersection of Bayshore Gardens Parkway and 14th Street West in Bradenton.
  • A hit-and-run crash with injuries was reported on northbound U.S. 301 at I-4 in Tampa at 6:19 a.m.
  • A car crash was reported at 6:34 a.m. on southbound I-275 at mile marker 46A in Tampa.

This story will be updated.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Traffic

Comments

Videos

Halloween at DeSoto Square mall

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos