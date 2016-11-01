What you need to know: traffic on Nov. 1

Here’s what the Florida Highway Patrol is reporting this morning.
- A car crash with a roadblock was reported at 6:02 a.m. at 16505 State Road 64 East. The roadway is now clear.
- A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:54 a.m. at the intersection of Bayshore Gardens Parkway and 14th Street West in Bradenton.
- A hit-and-run crash with injuries was reported on northbound U.S. 301 at I-4 in Tampa at 6:19 a.m.
- A car crash was reported at 6:34 a.m. on southbound I-275 at mile marker 46A in Tampa.
This story will be updated.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
