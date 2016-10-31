What you need to know: traffic on Oct. 31

Here’s what the Florida Highway Patrol is reporting for traffic this morning.
- The roadway on State Road 64 East by the Hardee County line in Myakka City has reopened after a fatal hit-and-run crash early Monday.
- A disabled car is in the roadway of northbound I-75 near mile marker 213. The right lane is blocked.
- A hit-and-run crash was reported around 6:41 a.m. at Fruitville Road and Cattleman Road in Sarasota.
- A hit-and-run crash was reported in Sarasota at Desoto Road and North Washington Boulevard.
- A crash at the split of northbound I-275 and U.S. 19 was reported to have leaking fuel as a result.
This story will be updated.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments