October 31, 2016 6:56 AM

What you need to know: traffic on Oct. 31

By Hannah Morse

Here’s what the Florida Highway Patrol is reporting for traffic this morning.

  • The roadway on State Road 64 East by the Hardee County line in Myakka City has reopened after a fatal hit-and-run crash early Monday.
  • A disabled car is in the roadway of northbound I-75 near mile marker 213. The right lane is blocked.
  • A hit-and-run crash was reported around 6:41 a.m. at Fruitville Road and Cattleman Road in Sarasota.
  • A hit-and-run crash was reported in Sarasota at Desoto Road and North Washington Boulevard.
  • A crash at the split of northbound I-275 and U.S. 19 was reported to have leaking fuel as a result.

