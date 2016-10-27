What you need to know: traffic on Oct. 27

Here’s what the Florida Highway Patrol is reporting for Thursday morning.
- A car crash with injuries was reported around 6:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The outside lane is blocked.
- A car crash was reported on 47th Street and Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.
- A car crash was reported at 6:19 a.m. on northbound I-75 at mile marker 182 in North Port.
- A car crash at mile marker 207 on northbound I-75 was reported.
- A car crash at 6:50 a.m. at 51st Avenue East and U.S. 301 has the roadblock cleared as of 7 a.m.
- A car crash was reported in Sarasota at Honore Avenue and Bahia Vista Street, but there is no roadblock.
This story will be updated.
Comments