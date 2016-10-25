Traffic: what you need to know for Tuesday’s commute

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting several crashes Tuesday morning.
- A hit-and-run crash was reported at the Harbor Pines Condiminiums by 6050 34th St. W. at 6:01 a.m.
- A car crash with injuries was reported at the intersection of 15th Street East and 51st Avenue East in Bradenton at 6 a.m. A roadblock in the northbound lane of 15th Street East was noted.
- A car crash was reported at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 30th Avenue West at 6:35 a.m.
- A car crash was reported on southbound I-75 near mile marker 182 in North Port.
- A car crash at U.S. 301 and 63rd Avenue East in Bradenton has no roadblocks at 6:55 a.m.
This story will be updated.
