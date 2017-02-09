Nik Wallenda says all will recover, credits God for ‘miracle’

Nik Wallenda recalls grabbing the high wire and holding on for dear life, but doesn’t remember how he got to the ground — he went into rescue mode after five people fell while practicing an eight-person high-wire pyramid stunt Wednesday, Wallenda said in a press conference Thursday.
“Everyone who is alive is a miracle,” Wallenda said, with Circus Arts Conservatory founder and CEO Pedro Reis at his side. “God was with us.”
Wallenda’s personal motto is “Never Give Up,” and that’s just what he’ll do.
“This evening, I will be performing,” Wallenda said.
He first credited Jesus Christ in making sure the circus performers made it out alive. Then, he credited their muscles.
Wallenda’s aunt and sister were two of the five who fell. Rietta, his aunt, was sitting on the shoulders of one of the men who had fallen, according to his cousin Rick. His sister, Lijana, had the worst injuries. He and two other family members on the wire weren’t injured.
But Nik Wallenda reassured everyone on Thursday, saying there were no brain injuries, and whatever internal bleeding there was has stopped. All five performers are expected to make a full recovery.
As of 10 a.m., the three performers who were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital all remained in the trauma intensive care unit, according to hospital spokeswoman Kim Savage. One remains in critical condition, because of life-threatening conditions. Another performer is in guarded condition and the third is stable, and could be discharged later Thursday or Friday.
Within three hours of arrived at Sarasota Memorial Wednesday, Dr. Alan Brockhurst, medical director of the trauma center, said the performers had suffered mostly orthopedic injuries, but that one performer also had a traumatic brain injury.
One performer was taken to Blake Media Center in Bradenton as a trauma alert on Wednesday. A fifth patient was taken to to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. Blake Medical Center would not comment on Thursday.
In Thursday’s press conference, Wallenda reviewed what had happened in what he repeatedly called a miracle of survival.
“We were halfway out on the wire, and we don’t know yet what happened,” Wallenda said. “Somebody might have fainted...
“We take life for granted,” he said, the emotion welling in his voice. “We are so blessed... some of the best doctors in the country have flown in to take care of our family.”
The accident is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to spokesman Michael D'Aquino. No details regarding the investigation were released.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident Wednesday, but officials said Thursday they were not investigating it.
One performer who was 40 feet high on the wire suffered only three broken toes, Wallenda said.
The accident occurred under the Circus Sarasota Big Top as eight performers practiced their high-wire pyramid stunt just two days before the Circus Sarasota Synergy show was scheduled to open. Wallenda, famed circus performer and nine-time Guinness World Record holder, was the anchor to the pyramid.
There was no net, which is how they always rehearse, Wallenda confirmed Thursday. A net can be a false sense of security — his uncle bounced out of a net and died, he noted.
Circus Arts Conservatory officials repeated that this wasn’t a wire or rigging failure, like the one that had claimed the life of Wallenda’s great-grandfather, Karl Wallenda, after he fell during a high-wire walk across between two towers of the Condado Plaza Hotel in Puerto Rico in 1978. More than 30 years later, Nik Wallenda completed the walk with his mother, Delilah.
Wallenda performances have been fatal in the past. In 1962, during a seven-person high-wire pyramid stunt at the Shine Circus at Detroit’s State Fair Coliseum, the front anchor Dieter Schepp made a bad move, plunging Schepp, 23, and Karl Wallenda’s son-in-law Richard Faughnan, 29, to their deaths. Karl Wallenda’s adopted son Mario, 22, was paralyzed from the fall.
The next year, Karl Wallenda’s sister-in-law Rietta fell 45 feet to her death while performing in Omaha. In 1972 in West Virginia, his 29-year-old son-in-law Richard Guzman died after walking on the high-wire when he touched a live wire with a balancing pole, fell backward onto two electrical wires and plummeted 50 feet.
Circus Arts founder and CEO Pedro Reis has told reporters that he could not go into details of the trick, but the fall was caused by balance issues. Since this was the final act of the show, they’re considering a “plan B.”
The show opens at 7 p.m. on Friday and runs through March 5.
This story will be updated.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments