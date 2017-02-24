To weave America’s history, we still need Black History Month

For many Americans, Black History Month is an observance and recognition of the many contributions African-Americans have made to this country since its inception. For some it only represents a token acknowledgement of their achievements and struggle. Many advocate not observing this month at all. Famed actor Morgan Freeman is quoted as saying, “I don’t want a Black History Month. Black history is American History.”
I agree in part with Morgan Freeman that black history is American history. But I disagree in his conclusion that it should not be recognized. I say this in hope that the recognition of a particular month is someday a thing of the past, and that truly the story of the African American experience becomes inextricably intertwined with the story of America. That day has not yet come, but I am optimistic that one day it will.
For now we must be reminded of how the story of those who came to this country as slaves merges with the story of people who came from other places around the world to form the unique quilt of people, experience and culture that makes this country what it is — and what it must continue to be.
Let us consider, for example, the history of this area, particularly Manatee County. We can see how the history of African Americans weaves into the present day.
One of the biggest celebrations we have is the celebration in connection with Hernando De Soto. The De Soto celebrations and the history of Hernando De Soto the explorer are a part of the local culture and identity of Manatee County. In celebrating that history, we must not forget the other history associated with De Soto the man.
We know that on May 30, 1539, Hernando De Soto landed somewhere in this area. Exactly where is up for debate. What is not up for debate is the fact that of the approximately 1,200 men in his expedition, around 50 were African slaves. These slaves and their presence is not displayed on local monuments or mentioned when we celebrate De Soto locally, but we must be aware of that history. We also must be aware and be reminded of the history of the suffering De Soto inflicted on the indigenous population as he searched for the riches of the New World.
History is to be celebrated, and this is no call to end the events surrounding this explorer. History also offers us an opportunity for self-discovery, and for us to learn about ourselves as a country and who we are as a people.
We can also move forward from Hernando De Soto and learn more about the African American history of Manatee County by noting that, as slavery evolved into an institution in this country, Manatee County also became a sanctuary for escaped slaves.
Years before white residents established themselves in this area, in what is now called Bradenton, escaped slaves banded with Seminole Indians to form a safe haven that was referred to as Angola.
From the late 18th century until 1821, this community of “maroons” (also known as Black Seminoles) can lay claim to being this area’s first settlers.
The Angola community thrived for years until raiders looted it and burned it to the ground. Many of the artifacts and evidence of their stay in this community were lost for years until found by historians and archaeologists.
Tragically, many Manatee County residents, black and white, are unaware of this history.
We must continue to celebrate Black History Month until these stories are told and passed on like the stories of the Pilgrims and Lewis and Clark. Those are stories about America and, like the slaves who arrived with De Soto and the runaway slaves who settled in this area at Angola, all of this together, along with the stories of the Irish immigrants fleeing famine, along with the Chinese railroad workers who connected this country for expansion, and the Mexicans workers who came north at this country’s request to work in the fields and supply us with food during the labor shortages of World War II, and the Jews who fled persecution in Europe along with the many other stories of these historical journeys, these stories and this history must be shown.
These journeys are not always joyous ones, or voluntary ones, but they have made us who we are as Americans.
History remains our greatest teacher.
Judge Charles E. Williams is Chief Judge, 12th Judicial Circuit.
