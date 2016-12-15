Steamship Mistletoe: Sarasota’s first reliable link to towns along Manatee River

4:54 More than 40 weapons stolen in smash-and-grab at Tampa gun store Pause

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County

1:38 Two Bradenton men arrested on sexual abuse charges

0:23 Federal prosecutors pleased with verdict

6:07 Courtroom surveillance video: Anthony Kidd attempts to escape from custody

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

3:26 Sarasota police sergeant captures gator in resident's yard

1:22 Crew from Air Station Clearwater rescues Haitians on raft