Pam Bondi sues makers of opioids, says it's time they pay for the pain they caused

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Tuesday that she had filed "the most comprehensive lawsuit in the country" against the largest manufacturers and distributors of opioids.
"We are leading a coalition of 41 states" in a lawsuit that alleges five of the largest manufacturers of opioids funded front groups to disseminate information to promote their "dangerous products," Bondi told the crowd in Riverview.
Distributors, Bondi said, assisted in deceptive marketing.
They failed to report suspicious orders while knowing these customers were filling an inordinate number of prescriptions, Bondi said.
"It's time the defendants pay for the pain and the destruction that they have caused," Bondi said.
Joining Bondi were Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam.
