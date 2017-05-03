Florida Senate unanimously passes bill that would allow fentanyl dealers to be charged with murder

1:06 Efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem Pause

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

2:44 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction

1:03 Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction

1:38 Opioid epidemic 'critical, critical problem' for Florida

1:55 FBI, DEA produce documentary warning teens about heroin

2:03 Law enforcement officials announce results of long-term heroin trafficking investigation in Manatee

1:47 Manatee High School Class of 1952 reunion planned

1:46 Police officer accused of using excessive force on Pennsylvania high school student