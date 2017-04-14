Date set for state opioid workshop in Manatee

Officials have announced the date of an opioid workshop with state health and law enforcement officials in Manatee County.
The Manatee County workshop will be held at 9 a.m. on May 2 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in the Longboat Key Room, according to the Department of Children and Families. The event is open to the public.
The workshop will hear the specific needs of the community and give information on existing resources, best practices regarding opioid use disorders, and grant opportunities.
On Tuesday, Gov. Rick Scott directed the Department of Children and Families, the Department of Health, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to search for solutions to the opioid epidemic thorughout the state.
Scott announced the initiative with Attorney Pam Bondi at an event in the state Capitol on Tuesday where he called the workshops a “starting point.”
Similar workshops will also be held in Palm Beach, Orange and Duval counties.
If you go...
Manatee County opioid workshop
9 to 10:30 a.m., May 2
The Bradenton Area Convention Center, Longboat Key Room
One Haben Boulevard, Palmetto
