State senator works to secure funding for Manatee County to combat opioid epidemic

With Manatee County’s opioid-related death rate three times higher than the state average in 2015, the county’s state senator is working to secure state funding to help.
Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, has worked to secure $500,000 in the Senate budget, which is expected to pass this week, for a Manatee County Opioid Peer Coach Program.
“This is a life-and-death issue, and we simply cannot ignore it,” Galvano said in a news release. “The people of Manatee County are so much more than a statistic, and those caught up in this terrible epidemic deserve a chance to overcome it. With so many Floridians in jeopardy, the Legislature must take bold steps to support recovery solutions being developed within our communities.”
While there is funding earmarked for the opioid recovery peer coaching pilot project in the Senate’s budget, there is only $100,000 in the House’s budget for the project.
Manatee County’s pilot program would work to reduce the number of deaths in the county due to opioid abuse, which Galvano has made a priority to address “due to the severity of the problem in Manatee County and across Florida,” according to the release.
“Manatee County hopes that program will serve as a model for similar programs throughout Florida as communities fight to overcome the statewide opioid epidemic,” according to the release.
Using counselors who have gone through the recovery process, the program would take an “innovative approach by utilizing peer counseling to provide support for individuals seeking recovery from substance abuse,” according to the release.
“We are thankful that Sen. Galvano is standing up as an advocate for people affected by the dangers of opioid abuse,” Joshua Barnett, the county’s health care services manager, said in the release. “This is an issue that needs to be faced heads-on, and it takes strong leadership from our elected officials to turn concerns into actions.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
