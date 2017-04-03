Opioid epidemic in Manatee picks up steam

While legislators and local groups try to figure out a way to stave off the opioid epidemic that has hit the county, initial data show the crisis isn’t slowing down.
In the first three months of 2017, Manatee County Emergency Medical Services paramedics administered 450 doses of Narcan, the brand-name version of the opioid antidote called naloxone used to revive patients who have overdosed on heroin and other drugs.
That’s down from the 474 administered in the final three months of 2016, but more than 2 1/2 times as much as the 173 doses recorded in the first quarter of 2016.
“We’ve seen a slight uptick in pills,” said Dave Bristow, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. “They’ve always been around.”
Bristow added the increase was gradual and not overwhelming. But as to why? That’s still something law enforcement says it has to figure out.
“It’s something we’re monitoring,” he said.
EMS paramedics are not the only emergency workers who use Narcan to save the lives of overdose victims. Fire departments stocked their engines with the antidote in 2015 after receiving a grant pushed by state Rep. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton.
According to a Bradenton Herald report in December, Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue was the county fire department in 2016 that had administered the most naloxone doses.
Southern Manatee Fire Chief Brian Gorski said the department has been busy with overdose calls, and recently received a shipment of 200 doses of Narcan. By the end of March, first responders already had used 61 doses of Narcan — 27 more than in the first quarter of 2016.
The county and lawmakers are working together to find funds for a different approach in tackling the issue.
The Manatee County Opioid Addiction Recovery Peer Pilot Program, or HB 2641, is making its way through the Florida House where the door could open for $500,000 to bolster the project as another resource for the county using a different philosophy.
“This epidemic is everywhere,” said state Rep. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, one of the bill’s sponsors. “If we can help develop a pilot type program, then hopefully it can be duplicated in other areas.”
Gruters noted similar programs that have been successful in Pennsylvania and Delaware.
In essence, “peer coaches” would provide support to those seeking recovery in a community-based approach, rather than facility-based. They’re different from sponsors in Narcotics or Alcoholics Anonymous in that they are salaried and certified. When advice comes from someone who has a relatable history, it’s more engaging, said Manatee County Health Care Services Manager Joshua Barnett.
“Rather than use the word ‘addict,’ (peer coaches) say they have ‘lived experience,’ ” Barnett said in a recent phone interview. He added that the stigma surrounding the word “addict” is in itself a hurdle to overcome.
Peer coaches, for example, will educate people on the types of resources, develop a plan for recovery, motivate people to stick with treatment and help them to not get overwhelmed with neglected responsibilities that might make people relapse.
“It’s more proactive rather than reactive,” Barnett said.
According to the program’s proposal, it’s expected to reach between 201 and 400 people who are described as needing aid in mental and physical health, those who are economically disadvantaged, drug users or those currently or formerly jailed.
Though the funding is for a year, Barnett said it would be longer for the effects to take hold.
But for now, the bill has trotted along through house committees. Recently, the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee unanimously supported the funding request and is now awaiting the House Appropriations Committee.
“I feel optimistic that it has gone as far as it has already,” Barnett said. “I think that helps demonstrate the understanding that people have that we need to establish a community-based effort.”
Gruters hopes to have it passed by the time they finish their session in May.
“I’m optimistic that we can help it cross the finish line,” he said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
