New law adds $1 billion to fight heroin, other drugs

1:55 FBI, DEA produce documentary warning teens about heroin Pause

3:07 Rubio, Buchanan discuss the present and future of Manatee's heroin epidemic

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

0:39 Stay warm on Anna Maria Island

0:54 Crawling your way to better health

1:52 Video shows Dylann Roof confessing to Charleston church shooting

2:14 Lighted boats from the Bradenton Yacht Club's Holiday Boat Parade

1:23 The Hendersons keep Christmas tradition in the family

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies