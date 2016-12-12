New law adds $1 billion to fight heroin, other drugs

President Barack Obama has signed anti-drug legislation that includes $1 billion over the next two years for treatment, education and prevention programs.
“The heroin epidemic is destroying families right here in Manatee and Sarasota counties, as well as across the country,” said Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota, who backed the legislation. “These critical funds will go a long way toward supporting community action against heroin and other killer drugs.”
Buchanan’s district, especially in Manatee County, has been the epicenter of the heroin crisis in Florida. In 2014, Manatee County recorded more heroin-related deaths per capita than anywhere else in the state, and the problem has continued.
Marco Rubio and Vern Buchanan talk about funding and reforming laws to treat heroin crisis | Bradenton Herald https://t.co/0wxj9Bb52Q— Jennifer Tammaro (@jennanjack) October 26, 2016
The Centers for Disease Control reported last week there were 12,990 heroin overdose deaths in 2015, up 23 percent from 10,574 deaths in 2014. Overdoese deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone rose by 73 percent, from 5,544 in 2014 to 9,580 last year.
“The statistics and stories surrounding the death toll of the heroin epidemic are horrifying,” said Buchanan, who has used his position as co-chair of the Florida congressional delegation to highlight the opioid and heroin crisis. “We are now putting serious resources behind fighting back against the drug epidemic.”
The bipartisan 21st Century Cures Act will be a game-changer for the millions of Americans living with addiction. https://t.co/0UOmC6eZ3A— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 9, 2016
President Barack Obama on Dec. 3 used his weekly address to tout the 21st Century Cure Acts, which includes anti-addiction funding.
Republicans in Congress overwhelmingly backed the legislation.
The money in the legislation will be distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“The administration will work to get this new funding out to states as quickly as possible to make sure that every American who wants treatment for an opioid use disorder is able to get it,” said Michael Botticelli, director of National Drug Control Policy at the White House.
Comments