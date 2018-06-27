Massachusetts House to debate "gay conversion therapy" ban

The Massachusetts House is planning to debate a bill that would ban so-called "gay conversion therapy" for minors that aims to alter a person's sexual orientation.
Supporters of the ban say that the therapy is widely discredited by medical and mental health associations. They say the therapy is premised on the belief that being LGBTQ is an illness that needs to be cured.
Supporters say the therapy can lead to depression and suicide in young people.
Opponents of the ban say that the state shouldn't come between a patient and therapist. They say if sexual desires and gender identities exist on a spectrum, therapy that addresses gender identity should be allowed.
The House is expected to debate the bill Wednesday.
Nearly a dozen states have approved conversion therapy bans.
