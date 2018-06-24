New Mexico residents to testify on atomic bomb fallout

FILE - In this July 14, 2015, file photo from video, Tina Cordova talks of her late father, Anastacio Cordova, in her Albuquerque home. Cordova believes her father, who died in 2013 after suffering from multiple bouts of cancer, was affected by the atomic bomb Trinity Test in New Mexico since he lived in nearby Tularosa, N.M. as a child. Residents of a New Mexico Hispanic village near the site of the world's first atomic bomb test are expected to share their stories with Congress. “It’s time, and we are excited to share our stories,” said Cordova, Downwinders co-founder and a cancer survivor. Russell Contreras, File AP Photo