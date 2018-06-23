Auburn putting $5 million into research

Auburn University is trying to increase its research programs with $5 million in funding for a variety of projects.
University officials say money from the general operating budget is being used to pay for research under a program established last year by President Steven Leath.
Leath says in a statement researchers are trying to provide real-world solutions to problems.
Research topics include treatments of Alzheimer's disease; housing affordability; medical implant manufacturing; reducing carbon dioxide emissions; neuroscience research; and health disparities in poor, rural areas.
Projects that received funding were selected from 101 proposals.
Comments