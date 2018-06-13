SC primary voters like Trump's tax cuts, medical marijuana

Both Democratic and Republican primary voters in South Carolina have overwhelmingly approved questions their parties put on the ballot.
Republicans asked their primary voters Tuesday if they supported bringing the South Carolina tax code into "conformity with the new Trump tax cuts."
The GOP also asked its voters if they support only allowing members of a party to vote in primaries. Currently South Carolina voters don't have to register with a party to vote in a primary.
Democrats asked their voters if they support medical marijuana and taking federal money to expand Medicaid in South Carolina.
All four questions received more than 80 percent approval in unofficial results.
