EXCHANGE: Loss of stomach feeds man's spiritual growth

In this May 15 2018 photo, Kevin Barnes discusses his work at the Wauconda - Island Lake Food Pantry in Wauconda, Ill. Barnes was an active member of Life Bridge Community Church; worked with the Love Inc. charity that helps people with jobs, housing and spiritual needs; served as a board member for the food pantry; and led a charity that builds beds for poor kids. Then he got esophageal cancer, and everything changed. That's why the husband and father of two now is taking classes to become a biblical counselor and also makes time to volunteer with his newest charity: Cancer Fighters. Daily Herald, via AP Gilbert R. Boucher II