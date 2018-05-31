Feeling concussion symptoms, Mauer still not ready to return

FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer takes a lead at first in the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Minneapolis. Mauer has not been able to shake the concussion-like symptoms he has been experiencing since hurting his neck three weeks ago. Mauer's return to the lineup hit another roadblock while working out Thursday, May 31, before Minnesota's game against Cleveland, with more sensitivity to light and noise. The 35-year-old has also been dealing with a cervical strain resulting from a dive for a foul ball on May 11. He played for another week before departing mid-game on May 18. Jim Mone, File AP Photo