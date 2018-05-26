Program gives low-income Iowa students glasses

In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 photo, Brenda Loop helps Juan Alvarez-Ramirez put on his new glasses at the Vision to Learn event at Irving Elementary School in Waterloo, Iowa. A mobile clinic provides free screenings, eye exams and glasses to needy students in low-income schools across central and eastern Iowa. Vision to Learn has served students at Waterloo Community Schools, Highland, Lincoln and Lowell elementary schools as well as Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence. The Courier via AP Matthew Putney