Case of Legionnaires' disease suspected at UW Medical Center

A case of Legionnaires' disease has been suspected at the University of Washington Medical Center.
KOMO-TV reported Wednesday that this is the third time in as many years that the disease has been suspected at the facility.
Officials said the patient "has been diagnosed with a highly probable health care associated Legionella pneumonia."
Officials said the patient is in satisfactory condition and is responding well to treatment.
UW Medicine and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance said the case is believed to be isolated, "and Legionella bacteria are rarely, if ever, transmitted from person to person."
The medical center reported cases of Legionaires' disease in 2016 and in 2017.
Patients and families in the units where the infection was discovered have been notified. Environmental testing is underway to identify a source.
