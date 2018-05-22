1 person bitten by rabid bat at University of Washington

Health officials say at least one person was bitten by a rabid bat at University of Washington and that multiple people were likely exposed to it.
Public Health of Seattle and King County says the bat was reportedly found behind Husky Stadium at about 2 p.m. Saturday.
Officials say the bat bit one person and latched onto that person's fingers.
The victim sought help to remove the bat at Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity on campus before seeking medical care.
The health department received the positive rabies results from the Washington State Public Health Laboratory on Monday.
Officials say anyone who had contact with the bat at or near the fraternity should seek medical care immediately.
Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms develop.
A vaccine given after a wound but before symptoms almost always prevents the disease.
