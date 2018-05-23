Summits give aged North Korean spies hope of returning home

In this May 10, 2018, photo, former North Korean spy Seo Ok-yeol, 89, who spent 29 years in a prison, speaks during an interview at his home in Gwangju, South Korea. After decades trapped in lives they didn’t want in South Korea, nearly 20 elderly former North Korean spies are hoping the recent thaw in tensions between their countries will pave the way for their long-awaited return home. Hyung-jin Kim AP Photo