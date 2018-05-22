Nurse killed by deadly virus during Indian outbreak

Indians standing in a queue outside a hospital wear masks as a precautionary measure against the Nipah virus at the Government Medical College hospital in Kozhikode, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Monday, May 21, 2018. The deadly virus has killed at least three people in southern India, officials said Monday, with medical teams dispatched to the area amid reports that up to six other people could have died from the disease and others are ill. (AP Photo)