All-women Utah tattoo studio makes art from painful memories

Andrea Reynolds, who had a double mastectomy in 2013, shows the artistry of Fallen Angel Tattoos founder and owner Terrina Francis, Friday, April 20, 2018 in her Utah home. Francis tattooed leaves and branches over Reynolds' reconstructive surgery scars in 2014. The all-women tattoo shop specializes in helping women who have had breast cancer and reconstructive surgery by tattooing art on their bodies to cover scars. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP Leah Hogsten