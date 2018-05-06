'Win this one': Man Utd plea after Ferguson's brain surgery

FILE- In this file photo dated Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson waits for the start of the Europa League group A soccer match against Zorya Luhansk at Old Trafford, Manchester, England. Manchester United said Saturday May 5, 2018, that former manager Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage. Dave Thompson, FILEAP Photo
FILE- In this file photo dated Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson waits for the start of the Europa League group A soccer match against Zorya Luhansk at Old Trafford, Manchester, England. Manchester United said Saturday May 5, 2018, that former manager Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage. Dave Thompson, FILEAP Photo
Comments