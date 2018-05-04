Milwaukee police investigate arrest captured on video

A Milwaukee police officer is on paid suspension and three others are on administrative duty after the arrest of a man who authorities say was suffering a mental health problem.
Video of the Wednesday evening incident shows the man fighting with officers, and officers punching the man while he was on the ground.
Neither the officers nor the 25-year-old man were immediately identified. The man was taken to a hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to have a mental health exam.
Police say one officer suffered facial injuries and three others had swelling and bruises. All were treated and released.
Police Chief Alfonso Morales says the action taken with the officers is standard procedure. Police union President Mike Crivello says he doesn't think the officers did anything wrong.
