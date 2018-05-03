Fox that bit 2 women tests positive for rabies

A fox that bit two women in Massachusetts has tested positive for rabies.
Police say the animal attacked the women Tuesday in Burlington before it was shot and killed by an officer.
The women are being given rabies vaccination shots.
Sixty-seven-year-old Marisa Donnelly tells the Boston Globe that she was initially able to kick the fox away, but says it kept coming back as if she were "some kind of meat he was going to eat."
The fox bit her right foot when she tripped and fell trying to get back inside her house.
