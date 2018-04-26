Prosecutor on Justice's opioid crackdown favors tough tact

In this April 6, 2018, photo Mary Daly speaks to an Associated Press reporter in her office at the Department of Justice in Washington. Daly has heard the criticism: That the tough-on-drugs approach favored by the Trump administration is cruel, ineffective and a return to the failed policies of the 1980s. She’s not buying it. “We need to use tough prosecutions if we are going to get our way out of this epidemic,” said Daly, a longtime federal drug prosecutor recently tapped to oversee the Justice Department’s ambitious efforts to attack the nation’s opioid abuse crisis. “We don’t ignore the need for prevention and treatment efforts, but the notion that tough enforcement is the wrong approach is wrong.” Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo