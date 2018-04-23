Stephon Clark's brother charged with misdemeanor assault

FILE--In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Stevante Clark, the brother of Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police, speaks before a meeting of the Sacramento City Council in Sacramento, Calif. Clark was arrested on Thursday, April 19, 2018, and accused of making threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury and telephoning 911 with the intent to annoy or harass. Rich Pedroncelli, file AP Photo