Over Miami traffic, a man now travels with dolphins

Parker Lake, posed at iPaddleMiami in Pelican Harbor Marina, Fla., on Thursday, April 6, 2018, to where he commutes to work every day on his paddleboard along Biscayne Bay out of Little River from his home in El Portal. He got sick of working in a cubicle in Doral and commuting to work with South Florida's horrible drivers. So he sold his car, got two new jobs and now paddleboards to work from his home. Miami Herald via AP Pedro Portal