Former NFLer Chris Borland helps others adjust to retirement

FILE - In this March 1, 2018, file photo, Chris Borland, a former NFL linebacker and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Wisconsin, testifies before the Illinois House Mental Health Committee hearing on House Bill 4341, which would ban tackle football for kids under 12 years of age, in Springfield, Ill. Borland was illustrating how repetitive sub-concussive hits that begin when children play impact sports can be as dangerous as a single hit that results in a concussion. Borland is raising money and awareness for the issue of veterans with traumatic brain injuries by taking part this week in "Pat's Run" on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz., alongside his brothers Joe and John. The State Journal-Register via AP, File Rich Saal