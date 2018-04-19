2,000 Kachin trapped by Myanmar fighting lack food, medicine

In this photo provided by Labram Hkun Awng, Kachin civilians displaced by fighting between the Myanmar military and Kachin guerrillas take shelter in a jungle close to Tanai, northern Kachin state, Myanmar Thursday, April 19, 2018. Community leaders from the Christian ethnic Kachin community have called for urgent medical attention for about 2,000 civilians, including pregnant women and the elderly, trapped in the jungle where they fled to escape clashes between the Myanmar's army and the Kachin guerrillas in the country's north. Labram Hkun Awng via AP Photo)