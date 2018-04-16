Feds: Increase medication-based treatment for opioids

In this April, 11, 2018, photo, Dr. Deborah Richter, a family medicine and addiction treatment doctor, talks with a reporter at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. Deep within President Donald Trump’s plan to combat opioid abuse, overshadowed by his call for the death penalty for some drug traffickers, is a push to expand the use of medication to treat addiction. It’s a rare instance in which Trump is building on Obama administration policies, and where fractious Republicans and Democrats in Congress have come together. Richter, says medications have helped her patients, especially when combined with counseling. “People got back to what they were before the addiction seized them,” she said. As a doctor, “it was on a personal level so rewarding to save other mothers’ children.” Lisa Rathke AP Photo