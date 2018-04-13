ABCs of hepatitis: What's the difference between A, B, and C?

Hepatitis is a disease characterized by inflammation of the liver. It comes in many forms, including hepatitis A, B and C. But what do those letter designations mean, and how do they differ from one another?
Mayo Clinic
What is Shaken Baby Syndrome?

Health News

What is Shaken Baby Syndrome?

The number one reason parents or caregivers shake a baby is because the child is crying. This can cause damage and injury to the child’s brain or spinal cord, so it’s important to understand the dangers of shaken baby syndrome, or SBS.

Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine?

Health News

Should boys and girls get the HPV vaccine?

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. The HPV vaccine, when administered to boys and girls, can prevent transmission of the virus and reduce the risk of related cancers.

Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C

Health News

Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C

Baby boomers are five times more likely to have hepatitis C. Most people living with hepatitis C do not know they are infected. In this video, the CDC recommendation that everyone born from 1945-1965 is reinforced with those numbers appearing in e

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction

Health News

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction

You may have heard that going outside in the winter without a hat on will result in catching a cold, but is that really true? A doctor separates fact from fiction when it comes to what actually causes us to get sick.

Treating male hair loss

Health News

Treating male hair loss

Male-patterned hair loss has a genetic component. However, some hair loss can be caused by internal disease or medications. Dermatologists use physical examination, biopsies and blood tests to make a hair loss diagnosis.

Lowering rejection risk in organ transplants

Health News

Lowering rejection risk in organ transplants

Among the more than 120,000 Americans waiting for an organ transplant, thousands are told their likelihood of rejection may be too high to take the risk. However, at Mayo Clinic, some of these highly-sensitized patients are still being given their

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Health News

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.

What is PTSD?

Health News

What is PTSD?

PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault.

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home

Health News

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home

Bedbugs are parasitic insects that bite the skin of sleeping humans and animals to feed on their blood. They hide in the cracks and crevices of beds, box springs, headboards, bed frames and objects around a bed. Dr. Bobbi Pritt of the Mayo Clinic

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Health News

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

Health News

It's only temporary - smartphone blindness

Smartphone habits may force doctors to ask patients a few more questions when diagnosing vision or neurological problems. “I think if a person experiences a temporary loss of vision in one eye, that’s potentially a very important problem for which