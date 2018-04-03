Report recommends $278M upgrade to end Quincy Legionnaires'

FILE - In this July 27, 2016 file photo, Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks at the water treatment facility of the Illinois Veterans Home, in Quincy, Ill., where Legionnaires', disease has contributed to the deaths of 13 residents since 2015. Starting from scratch at the home, a proposition costing as much as $278 million, is the best option for eradicating Legionnaires' disease there, a preliminary report says. The report, Rauner's administration and obtained Tuesday, April 3, 2018, says a new facility would not only feature Legionnaires'-resistant piping, but would provide for changing needs of veterans in future decades. Quincy Herald-Whig via AP File Jake Shane