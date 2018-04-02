NCF to host Parkinson’s educational forum in Sarasota

Marking the organization’s 10th anniversary of improving the lives of people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s will bring together an array of specialists for the first-ever Parkinson’s Expo. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 14 at Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
“Education is the key to living well with Parkinson’s,” said Robyn Faucy, executive director of Neuro Challenge Foundation, in a press release. “The Parkinson’s Expo will be a day-long event in Sarasota to educate, engage and empower the Parkinson’s community.”
Faucy expects the event to draw more than 1,000 attendees from central and southwest Florida and beyond. It will be the largest annually held Parkinson’s event in Florida. The event is free but advance registration is required; register at www.NeuroChallenge.org under EXPO.
Speakers at The Parkinson’s Expo will include renowned Parkinson’s experts from around the country. The keynote will be motivational speaker Tim Hague Sr., who became the inaugural winner of CTV’s “The Amazing Race” in Canada three years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s.
Additional event features include program demonstrations and a broad spectrum of professionals specializing in the management of various aspects of Parkinson’s. A boxed lunch will be provided at no charge.
“Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease with no known cure, and no two people sharing the exact same symptoms,” said Faucy. “The Parkinson’s EXPO brings the best minds together to address PD at a comprehensive level.”
Photo Caption: Amazing Race Canada winner and motivational speaker Tim Hague Sr. will keynote The Parkinson’s Expo. Tim won “The Amazing Race” in Canada three years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s.
Full list of speakers can be found on the Neuro Challenge website at: http://www.parkinsonsneurochallenge.org/expo.html
