Senate approves commission on firefighters' fund

The Associated Press

March 25, 2018 11:33 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

The head of the Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire says he's disappointed by the latest action on a plan to provide money for firefighters with cancer.

The state Senate last week approved an amendment that would create a $3 million fund to reimburse first responders for costs associated with cancer treatment, but it also would create a commission to study where they money would come from.

Bill McQuillen, president of the Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire, told WMUR-TV he had hoped the Senate would take more decisive action to address a problem that has existed for more than three decades.

The bill now goes to the House.

