Manatee County Libraries can help you prevent, manage diabetes

Since one in three Americans have either diabetes or prediabetes, chances are high that you or your loved ones are dealing with this life-threatening disease. To raise awareness about the importance of preventing and managing diabetes, the American Diabetes Association has named the fourth Tuesday in March “Diabetes Alert Day,” while April is recognized as Defeat Diabetes Month.
The Manatee County Libraries are here to help you learn how to avoid this disease that, according to the American Diabetes Association, claims more lives than breast cancer and AIDS combined.
Anyone with diabetes, but particularly those who are newly diagnosed, can benefit from the comprehensive “American Diabetes Association Complete Guide to Diabetes.” This authoritative overview answers all the typical questions about medications, diet and potential complications, but also tackles often-neglected topics like how the disease impacts women’s and men’s health differently. Written by a “patient-expert” who has lived with diabetes for over 20 years, “The First Year – Type 2 Diabetes” provides a step-by-step guide to the first seven days, four weeks and 12 months of life with diabetes. This book offers both scientific insight and practical strategies for thriving with diabetes.
Maintaining a properly balanced diet is one of the most essential methods for preventing and managing diabetes. Hundreds of diabetes-friendly recipes can be found in the Library’s cookbook section, which includes “The Kitchen Diva’s Diabetic Cookbook,” “Mr. Food Test Kitchen’s Guilt-Free Weeknight Favorites,” and “The Everything Pre-Diabetes Cookbook.” For a lifestyle overhaul, “The Mayo Clinic Diet” helps cultivate the habits that have been scientifically proven to have the biggest impact, while Dr. Joel Fuhrman’s “The End of Diabetes” explains how to reverse Type 2 diabetes and effectively manage type 1 diabetes with a nutrient-dense diet.
Fist-hand accounts of those whose lives have been affected by diabetes can provide inspiration for diabetics and insight into the disease for others. “The Insulin Express: One Backpack, Five Continents, and the Diabetes Diagnosis That Changed everything” is Oren Liebermann’s breathtaking travel narrative of his journey across thirty countries, during which time he taught English to monks in Nepal, walked the Great Wall of China, and received a life-changing diabetes diagnosis.
Managing diabetes as an adult can be a trying experience, but childhood diabetes brings additional concerns to the foreground. In the heartwarming “Elle & Coach: Diabetes, the Fight for My Daughter’s Life, and the Dog Who Changed Everything,” Stefany Shaheen describes her struggle to help her daughter manage type 1 diabetes and the furry miracle that turned everything around for the whole family. For a more historical perspective, “Breakthrough: Elizabeth Hughes, the Discovery of Insulin, and the Making of a Medical Miracle” by Thea Cooper tells the suspenseful story of the race against time to find a cure for a girl from a prominent family who was dying from juvenile diabetes in the early 1900s.
Whether you want to manage your diabetes or prediabetes, prevent these diseases, or more about the experiences of the millions of diabetic Americans, stop by the Manatee County Libraries today.
Chelsea Baker is circulation superviser at Manatee County Central Library. Contact her at 941-748-5555.
