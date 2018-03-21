Health News

Blacks have New Mexico's highest rates of low birth weight

The Associated Press

March 21, 2018 02:50 AM

ALBQUERQUE, N.M.

New state data show African Americans have the highest rate of babies born with low birth weight in New Mexico.

KUNM-FM in Albuquerque reports New Mexico Department of Health numbers show that the rate of babies born with low birth weights to African-American moms hasn't improved in New Mexico for almost two decades.

According to the department, almost 12 percent of African-American babies were born with low birth weight compared to about 8 percent for whites.

Around 9 percent of Hispanic babies were born with a low birth weight.

Sunshine Muse of the state's Office of African American Affairs says racism black women face can cause stress, increasing health risks for mothers and babies. She says black patients' concerns aren't taken as seriously by health care workers.

