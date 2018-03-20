The Latest: Court skeptical of crisis pregnancy center law

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a free speech fight over California’s attempt to regulate anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers. The case being argued March 20, 2018, involves information required by a state law that the centers must provide clients about the availability of contraception, abortion and pre-natal care, at little or no cost. Centers that are unlicensed also must post a sign that says so. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo