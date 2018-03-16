The Latest: Russian retaliation against UK 'coming shortly'

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, is briefed by members of the police as she views the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill, in Salisbury, England, Thursday, March 15, 2018. May on Wednesday expelled 23 Russian diplomats, severed high-level contacts and vowed both open and covert action following the incident. Pool Photo via AP Toby Melville