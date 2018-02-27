More Videos

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction

Scientists grow human egg to full maturity outside the body

In Tampa, Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses opioid crisis

Treating male hair loss

Coffee vs. energy drinks: A caffeine wake-up call

Lowering rejection risk in organ transplants

Frostbite and how to prevent it

What is PTSD?

Keeping bed bugs from spreading in your home

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Born 1945-1965? Get tested for hepatitis C

Baby boomers are five times more likely to have hepatitis C. Most people living with hepatitis C do not know they are infected. In this video, the CDC recommendation that everyone born from 1945-1965 is reinforced with those numbers appearing in everyday life.
Centers for Disease Control
You may have heard that going outside in the winter without a hat on will result in catching a cold, but is that really true? A doctor separates fact from fiction when it comes to what actually causes us to get sick.

Scientists have successfully created fully grown human eggs for the first time in a laboratory. Researchers say this development could improve fertility treatment for many women. By externally replicating the process where egg cells mature in the ovaries, scientists believe new treatments may be developed. In previous studies human eggs were developed in the laboratory, but never to full maturity. For this experiment the eggs were removed from ovary tissue and grown in a laboratory until fertilization.

Male-patterned hair loss has a genetic component. However, some hair loss can be caused by internal disease or medications. Dermatologists use physical examination, biopsies and blood tests to make a hair loss diagnosis.

Among the more than 120,000 Americans waiting for an organ transplant, thousands are told their likelihood of rejection may be too high to take the risk. However, at Mayo Clinic, some of these highly-sensitized patients are still being given their 2nd chance at life.

Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.

PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault.

Bedbugs are parasitic insects that bite the skin of sleeping humans and animals to feed on their blood. They hide in the cracks and crevices of beds, box springs, headboards, bed frames and objects around a bed. Dr. Bobbi Pritt of the Mayo Clinic describes some methods for tackling these unwanted hitchhikers.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Smartphone habits may force doctors to ask patients a few more questions when diagnosing vision or neurological problems. “I think if a person experiences a temporary loss of vision in one eye, that’s potentially a very important problem for which they should seek medical attention,” says Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. Dean Wingerchuk. “But, it doesn’t always mean there’s an abnormality.”

A recent study looked at the donated brains of former football players including professional, semi-professional, collegiate, and high school athletes. Researchers found a change in the brains of former NFL players, known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE. CTE is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain. Researchers found that of the 202 brains studied, nearly 88 percent of them had CTE. The results were more pronounced among former NFL players.

Injectable dermal fillers are medical devices regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. But no injectable filler is FDA-approved for large-scale body contouring or body enhancement. Learn why injectable silicone and other unapproved products (also called “butt fillers,” breast fillers, or products to fill spaces between muscles) are dangerous and should be avoided.