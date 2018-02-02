Victims' father: I'm sorry for trying to attack Larry Nassar

A father of three victims tried to attack Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom on Friday after a judge declined his request for a few minutes alone in a locked room with the "demon" former sports doctor. He was blocked by an attorney and tackled by sheriff's deputies.

Two of the man's daughters had just told the judge that they and another sister had been sexually abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment. Their father, Randall Margraves, later addressed the court, telling the judge he was a "distraught father."

Margraves comments to the judge came hours after he stood at the courtroom podium, looked at Nassar, shook his head and called him a profanity. Margraves then asked for "five minutes" alone with Nassar. The judge said she couldn't allow that. He asked for one minute, and she again declined.

Margraves then lunged at Nassar, who was sitting nearby.

Margraves was restrained by sheriff's deputies and hauled out of court. After his apology, Judge Janice Cunningham, who said there was "no way" she would punish him under her contempt of court powers. She noted the anguish felt by families over Nassar's crimes. Nonetheless, she said, it's unacceptable to "combat assault with assault."

The incident occurred during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on assault charges. The charges focus on his work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. The judge resumed the hearing after about 25 minutes.

Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to "use your words," not violence.

"This is letting him have this power over us," she said. "We cannot behave like this. I understand this is a remarkable situation. But you cannot do this. This is not helping your children. This is not helping your community. This is not helping us."

Moments before Margraves' stunning courtroom charge, one of his daughters, Lauren Margraves, had told the judge that her parents were "filled with regret" because they took the girls to see Nassar.

"I see the look in their faces and I know they want to be able to do something but they can't," she told Nassar. "The guilt they have will never go away. All this is because of you."

More than 30 victims have given statements so far during the hearing, which began Wednesday and is expected to stretch into next week.

During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward to say Nassar abused them under the guise of medical treatment while he worked with Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics. He was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in that case. He had already been sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Earlier Friday, the judge reopened the hearing by saying controversial comments made by one of Nassar's attorneys were "unfortunate." The lawyer, Shannon Smith, told radio station WWJ that she had doubts about the large number of women and girls who say they are victims.

Cunningham said Nassar didn't authorize the statements and has disavowed them.

"What is relevant is for the court to hear each individual story and how the criminal actions of the defendant impacted each individual's life," Cunningham said.